Cape Coral police arrest man for threats of mass shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats of a mass shooting, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Officers said they arrested Robert Chisholm II on Tuesday.

The department said on Saturday, they received a tip about someone posting messages indicating plans for a mass shooting at Yellow Fever Creek Park in Cape Coral, and referencing the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Orlando.

Officers found him, and said that they also recognized his name from an investigation into a mass bombing threat in 2023. Police said Chisholm admitted to posting the online threats and that he is on state probation until 2033.

He now faces a count for electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting.