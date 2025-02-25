Cape Coral police arrest man after DUI crash into building

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police confirm that a crash from Monday was caused by a driver who had been drinking.

On Monday, Feb. 24 around 3 a.m., officers with the Cape Coral Police Department were called to a condo complex along Cape Coral Parkway West after an Apple Watch accident alert. Officers said they saw a Kia Sorento that had crashed near the building. No one was inside it, according to police, but the driver was right next to it; Alex Wilson.

Police said Wilson had hit a sign at the intersection of Cape Coral Parkway West and Pelican Boulevard, then a fire hydrant and bushes, which caused him to lose his front passenger side tire. He then hit a parked, empty van, which struck a beam on the building, and then crashed his car into another beam.

The van was totaled, and a set of $2,500 golf clubs inside were also destroyed.

Officers said they smelled alcohol on Wilson’s breath and that he had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. Wilson asked to be hospitalized, and told EMS that he had been drinking wine at his dad's house. Wilson was charged with DUI .15 or higher.