Cape Coral police arrest man after crime spree, chase

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 20-year-old Cape Coral man faces multiple felony charges after police said he broke into several vehicles, stole a BMW, and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash early Monday morning.

Billie Michael Dyson was arrested around 2:00 a.m. on June 9 after Cape Coral Police responded to reports of a vehicle burglary in progress at a home on SW 44th Terrace.

According to police, home surveillance footage captured Dyson unlawfully entering a vehicle parked in a driveway. Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, patrol units spotted a man matching the suspect's description entering a white BMW near SW 46th Terrace and SW 18th Avenue.

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver fled at high speed before crashing the BMW into a concrete wall near the intersection of SW 47th Terrace and SW 20th Place. The suspect then attempted to escape on foot but was tracked down and apprehended with the assistance of a K9 unit.

Property Crimes Detectives determined that Dyson had burglarized multiple vehicles in the neighborhood with the intent to steal items or the vehicles themselves. Police recovered stolen property, including a key fob, which was returned to the victims.

Investigators say Dyson admitted he was aware his driver's license was suspended when he stole and drove the BMW.

Dyson now faces seven charges including:

Two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (3rd-degree felony)

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (3rd-degree felony)

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement (3rd-degree felony)

Petit theft ($100-$750) (1st-degree misdemeanor)

Resisting an officer without violence (1st-degree misdemeanor)

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

Leaving the scene of a crash (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

He was transported to the Lee County Jail following his arrest.

The Cape Coral Police Department credited the teamwork between patrol officers, K9 units, and investigators for the swift arrest and recovery of stolen property.

This article was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence. It has been reviewed by our newsroom editors to ensure it adheres to our editorial standards and policies.