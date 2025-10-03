CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral opened a new parking garage in the South Cape area to address parking challenges.

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line spoke with district 1's Council Member Bill Steinke about the addition:

Cape Coral opens new downtown parking garage to boost business district

The parking garage has 125 spaces that are open to the public at The Cove on 47th apartments. The facility was developed through the city's Community Redevelopment Agency.

"People will leave the area, not being able to find parking and not participate in the special events," said Bill Steinke, Cape Coral City Council member. "Here's 125 more opportunities to have a place to come park and walk this beautiful CRA."

The parking garage operates on a tiered pricing system. The first hour is free, followed by $2 for the second hour and $1 for each additional hour, with a maximum daily rate of $20. During special events, parking will cost a flat rate of $15.

Steinke says the new parking facility is part of a broader strategy to support downtown businesses.

"We're looking at areas where we currently have single deck parking, where we could have multi-deck parking that would certainly not take up any more room, but allow for more parking in the area for all the other establishments," Steinke said.

The council member believes the convenience of guaranteed parking will benefit both existing businesses and future developments in South Cape Coral.

"Certainly the convenience of be able to just pull directly into a parking lot, know that you can park there and get on about your enjoyment of the city is worth the convenience, at least I believe so," Steinke said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.