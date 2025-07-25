CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After decades of advocacy, the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral has been removed ahead of schedule, with residents celebrating the milestone at a block party on Friday.

FOX 4's Bella Line gives us a look at the south spreader canal where the lock once sat:

Cape Coral officials cut the ribbon on the removal of the Chiquita Lock

The removal project faced numerous challenges over the years, including lawsuits and permit issues that delayed progress, according to city officials.

"Safety, not only for the boaters, for the wildlife. Several times we had actually killed manatees in there where they were crushed in the lock. So this, this is not only an environmental enhancement, it's boater safety," John Gunter said.

While some residents had expressed concerns about potential surge levels with the barrier removed, Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter says that the project represents a positive step for safety and the environment in the area.

The city is now working to plant 3,000 mangroves to help maintain water quality in the area.

At Friday's celebration, boaters were already taking advantage of the newly accessible South Spreader Canal, enjoying easier access to the Gulf.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.