Cape Coral officers confirm second bicyclist hit on same road, same day

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department confirmed to FOX4 that another bicyclist was hit at the same spot as a similar crash, Tuesday.

Officers did not have details about the injuries of the bicyclist after a driver hit them at Santa Barbara Boulevard and Veterans Parkway, late Tuesday night. They could not confirm an exact time, just that it was around or before midnight.

The Cape Coral Police Department is still investigating whether there will be charges involved.

The road is open as of 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.