Cape Coral officers awarded for de-escalation efforts in a mental health crisis

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police get a lot of training on how to handle dangerous situations and often time, the training happens in the field. Chief Anthony Sizemore recognized two officers for their de-escalation methods that ultimately saved their lives and the life of another man.

Chief Sizemore says officers responded to a home where a man was threatening to harm himself and others.

They say he was holding a hatchet, so they got everyone out of the house.

Two Cape Coral Police Officers awarded for de-escalation efforts in a mental health crisis

When the man came out of his room, they say he was holding two hatchets and that's when officers had to make a choice.

In the video, the man held up one hatchet and officers tased him, which forced him to drop the weapon.

Chief Anthony Sizemore says the man was then taken away for medical and psychiatric care.

Officer Juan Aviles and Officer Robert Hendershot both received the police tactical de-escalation award. It's an award the chief says they will continue to give out for officers who save lives.

Chief Sizemore says this is a common situation officers are faced with.

"Putting tactics and de-escalation into action, it's not just a word, it's not a workshop or a brainstorm, or a political statement, it's actions. I was very proud that, as an agency, we've done that," Sizemore explained. "Meeting with them today, this really hit home that this is working."

Chief Sizemore says officers are trained annually on how to de-escalate a situation to keep them and everyone else safe.