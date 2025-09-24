Cape Coral officers arrest 'super speeder' driving 110 mph with child in truck

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police report a man is charged after a road rage incident put a child's life at risk.

Officers said on September 19, around 7:15 p.m., a Cape Coral Police officer was conducting speed enforcement in the 3500 block of Del Prado Boulevard North when he saw two drivers speeding, at what looked to be more than 100 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Radar then confirmed the vehicles were going 110 mph, police said.

The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens and crossed the median to initiate a traffic stop. Due to one of the truck's excessive speed, the officer was unable to catch up until the 2300 block of Del Prado Boulevard North, police said. The truck eventually pulled into a neighborhood and stopped though, near the 1800 block of NE 16th Place.

The driver, 26-year-old Troy Goss Jr., got out of the truck with his hands raised and was detained without incident, the department said.

Police reported a passenger and a three-year-old child were also in the vehicle.

Goss told officers he had been involved in a road rage incident with the second vehicle. A family member was called to take custody of the child.

Goss was arrested for speeding and child neglect.

The Cape Coral Police Department reminds drivers that, as of July 1, 2025, anyone exceeding the speed limit by 50 mph or more—or driving 100 mph or more in a reckless manner—commits “dangerous excessive speeding,” which carries a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.