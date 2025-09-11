Cape Coral police warn realtors after arrest of sex offender with troubling behavior

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police arrested a registered sex offender for failing to comply with state-mandated registration requirements after investigators discovered he had been attempting to lure real estate professionals to vacant homes.

Tracey Ramirez, 58, was taken into custody Sept. 9 and booked into the Lee County Jail.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Sexual Predator Unit said it determined that Ramirez had been using a phone number for more than a month without reporting it, as required by Florida law. Ramirez was required to register his new number within 48 hours and failed to do so.

Beyond the registration violation, detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department's Special Victims Unit were investigating troubling behaviors. Detectives said they spoke with multiple local realtors who reported that Ramirez attempted to lure real estate professionals to vacant homes under false pretenses.

Detectives said they also discovered concerning writings with references to underage children and inappropriate interactions with women and young girls. While not all these findings resulted in additional charges, they underscore a critical need for public caution and awareness, police said.

The Cape Coral Police Department urges real estate professionals and the public to remain vigilant when interacting with prospective clients or unfamiliar contacts. Individuals in professions that involve meeting strangers in vacant or isolated locations should practice caution and recognize red flags.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.