Cape Coral neighborhood on lockdown during hours-long standoff, suspect taken into custody

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On a quiet Thursday afternoon, the normally peaceful neighborhood near NW 14th Place and NW 2nd Terrace in Cape Coral found itself thrust into an hours-long crisis.

FOX 4 Cape Coral SWAT

What began as a typical day for the residents quickly turned into an unexpected standoff, sending shock-waves through the community and filling the streets with a heavy presence of emergency responders.

watch the full story here

Police Standoff In North West Cape Coral

Between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., the neighborhood became a scene of chaos. Fire trucks, police vehicles, ambulances, and SWAT team members flooded the area, transforming the street into a virtual blockade. The situation escalated quickly, and it wasn’t long before residents saw their daily routine grind to a halt.

Local residents, unsure of the reason for the heavy emergency response, were left standing on the sidelines as police began issuing commands over a loudspeaker. The sound of a bullhorn echoed through the neighborhood, urging anyone outside to return indoors and remain there for their safety.

“We asked what was going on,” said Lorenzo Catuogno, a concerned resident who had tried to return home. “The police officer told me there was a man barricaded inside his house with a gun. He said it was dangerous, and we couldn’t go back. He told us to go out and have dinner instead.”

The standoff lasted for several hours, with tension growing as the clock ticked toward evening. By around 8:00 p.m., the situation was finally brought to a close, though the full details of what transpired behind the closed doors of the home remained unclear. The suspect was taken into police custody, but little information about the incident had been made public by the end of the day.

Cape Coral police have yet to release further details, but residents who witnessed the scene are left with lingering questions about what happened on their quiet street.

