Cape Coral Motorcyclist arrested in deadly I-75 Crash in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday Florida Highway Patrol announced they arrested a 19 year old motorcyclist from Cape Coral following an investigation into a crash from June.

FHP's Traffic Homicide Division said Alexander Isbel Cruz was arrested on a felony warrant for Vehicular Homicide.

In the crash, FHP determined that Cruz’s motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed. It was going between 96 to106 mph traveling south on Interstate 75, south of mile marker 138 in Lee County. That is in Fort Myers at State Road 82.

Cruz’s motorcycle collided with a second motorcycle also traveling south on Interstate 75. The driver of the second motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene.

Motorcyclist 1: (Cruz) Male, age 18, of Cape Coral, sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital, and later released and on 9/12/24 arrested by FHP.

Motorcyclist 2: Male, age 21, of Cape Coral, pronounced deceased on scene on 6/18/24.

Previous Reporting In June 2024: