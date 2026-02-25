Cape Coral mom arrested for DUI with children in the car, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a local woman Tuesday evening after a 13-year-old reported their parent was driving under the influence with younger children in the vehicle.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Country Club Boulevard following the report from the teen, who said their parent had been drinking and driving recklessly. The 13-year-old told dispatchers that the vehicle had been “swerving all over the road” before the teen was dropped off and the parent left with two younger children still inside.

Officers confirmed the teen’s report and later saw a silver 2004 Ford Expedition matching the description, traveling southbound on Country Club Boulevard. The teen immediately identified the vehicle and the driver.

FOX 4 is not identifying the driver or showing their mugshot in an effort to protect the identity of the child who reported the incident.

During the traffic stop in the 4600 block of Palm Tree Boulevard, officers observed multiple signs of impairment and smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the driver's breath. Two children, both under 10, were in the backseat, police say.

Investigators say the driver underwent standardized field sobriety evaluations, showing numerous indicators of impairment.

Police say the driver refused to provide a breath sample. The children were safely released to a legal guardian.

The driver faces the following charges:

