Cape Coral Mayor urges families to keep an eye on storm surge from Hurricane Helene

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City leaders in Cape Coral are asking residents to be prepared as they brace for Hurricane Helene.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott went to a press conference Wednesday where Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter gave an update on the hurricane.

Gunter is urging the community to not take any chances.

He said city hall will be closed Thursday.

The mayor also said the city is working with state and federal partners to monitor Helene's track.

All essential personnel will be working Thursday.

However, trash and recycling pick up will be canceled. Gunter said all parks and recreational programs have also been canceled for Thursday.

The public is welcome to go to safe haven sites if they don't feel comfortable staying at home.

They can go to the North Fort Myers Recreation Center or the Estero Recreation Center.

The mayor also encouraged people to keep an eye on storm surge.

"It looks like right now, I believe the forecast is two-to-five feet of storm surge in our area," Gunter said. "It's not as bad as it could be, but I think we still need to be aware of that in those low areas of our community."

