Cape Coral man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A bison in Yellowstone National Park injured a man on Sunday after approaching the animal too closely.

The 47-year-old man from Cape Coral, Fla., was in the Lake Village area of the park when the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m., according to a park press release.

The man had approached the bison too closely and was subsequently gored. He suffered minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel.

This is the first reported incident of a person being injured by a bison in Yellowstone in 2025. There were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023.

Yellowstone National Park officials are reminding visitors to always maintain a safe distance of at least 25 yards from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. For bears and wolves, the recommended distance is at least 100 yards.

"Wild animals can be aggressive if people don't respect their space," the park said in a statement. "Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."