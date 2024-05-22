Watch Now
Cape Coral man charged with possession of child pornography

Cape Coral police trace tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to the arrest of Alejandro Mendoza Blanco
Posted at 7:10 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 19:10:19-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department said on Tuesday, they charged Alejandro Mendoza Blanco with possession of child pornography.

Police said they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Blanco downloaded and watched videos of child sexual abuse.

Detectives say Blanco denied any involvement when they interviewed him. So, they say detectives tracked his IP address and gathered more evidence to get a search warrant.

When they searched his home, police say they found the child pornography on his computer.

“He was taken to the Lee County jail, arrested there, and that’s where he received his charges. He has a court date coming up, I’m sure, to discuss things further and figure out what direction they’re going to take things,” said Mercedes Simonds, Cape Coral Police Department’s Public Affairs Officer.

Blanco is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 2 counts of possession or promotion of images containing child pornography.

