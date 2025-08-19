Cape Coral man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 69-year-old Cape Coral man faces multiple felony charges after investigators say they found files depicting child sexual abuse on his device.

Eduardo Antonio Arango Ruiz was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, all second-degree felonies.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) made the arrest as part of a statewide initiative targeting criminals who share files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Investigators say they began looking into Ruiz after receiving information from the Lake County Sheriff's Office about a user downloading files depicting child sexual abuse on a peer-to-peer file-sharing website.

FDLE agents say they executed a search warrant at Arango Ruiz's residence on Aug. 12, where they discovered a device containing the illegal material.

Ruiz was taken into custody on Aug.18 and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Officials say the investigation remains active.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.