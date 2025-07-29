Cape Coral man arrested on child pornography charges, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man is arrested on child porn charges, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Officers said on Monday, July 28, they arrested Frantz Clerjuste for possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Cape Coral Police Department Special Victims Unit.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Cape Coral Police Department to report child pornography, according to CCPD. They said someone uploaded two files of suspected child pornography to Dropbox in January. A search warrant revealed 45 files, and within those files, was child sexual abuse materials. Additionally, two videos showed a man with a goatee and long dreadlocks working out in a gym. CCPD said the videos appear to have been filmed by the man depicted in the video.

Detectives identified Frantz Clerjuste as their suspect, and arrested him.