Cape Coral man arrested for boating under the influence after canal crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was arrested on boating under the influence charges after crashing his boat in a canal and being thrown into the water, according to FWC.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, Cape Coral Police Department, and Lee County EMS responded to a report of a single boat incident on Tuesday, July 29 in a Cape Coral canal just off the Caloosahatchee River in Lee County.

Responders said a 17-foot vessel traveled underneath an empty boat lift and struck the stern of a nearby docked vessel. The impact caused the operator and sole occupant of the vessel, Colin Masterson, 25, of Cape Coral, to be ejected into the water, according to FWC. They reported that Masterson showed signs of impairment.

He was arrested and sent to a hospital, where he received medical clearance before being booked into the Lee County Jail. He faces charges of boating under the influence and refusal to provide a breath sample, according to FWC.

Officials say the investigation remains active, and a full report will be available upon request once completed.