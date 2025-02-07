Watch Now
Cape Coral man arrested for 10 counts of child pornography

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police have arrested Adam Odiorne, 49, for possession of child pornography.

CCPD says they got a tip about an account owned by Odiorne that had uploaded an explicit image to his cloud storage account.

Police say the file depicted a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. 

The Special Victims Unit's investigation found additional violations in the cloud storage and on his phone.

Odiorne is charged with 10 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

He has been released on bond.

