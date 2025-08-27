Cape Coral locals celebrate fallen veterans with remembrance walk

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Community members in Cape Coral celebrated veterans, over the weekend.

fox 4

SW Charities Foundation said on Sunday, they held a ceremony at 4 Mile Cove to honor those who served, and in particular, those who died in in Afghanistan during the withdrawal in 2021.

The morning began with the pledge of allegiance, followed by a prayer. Then, organizers read the names of the 13 soldiers who died. Cape Coral VFW Post 8463 members, auxiliary members and members of the Bikers group were in attendance, comprising veterans from all branches, according to organizers, who said they then walked 1.3 miles, carrying flags during the walk in honor of the 13.

Pamela Cakouros

There were about 30 people at this remembrance, according to organizers.