Cape Coral is out to stop school zone speeders with traffic cameras

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral will look at putting cameras up to protect kids trying to get to and from school.

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line spent the evening talking to parents who live near Skyline Boulevard where a study found there were more than 15,000 speeders in this school zone and that was just in the span of a week.

"With the influx of people moving into Southwest Florida it has been a drastic increase of it and it's getting worse," said Anthony Rivera, a parent.

It's pretty much unavoidable. More people means more traffic and no roads, not even school zones, are immune.

"I follow the speed limit. I drive and I get to the same places at the same times as everybody else," said Chase Andersen, a parent who has lived near Skyline for 6 years.

However, not every driver is so careful, so on Wednesday the City of Cape Coral will look at adding cameras to certain areas where children are to keep an eye on speeding drivers.

Here's a list of the school zones that could get a camera:



Cape Coral Christian School

Cape Elementary School

Challenger Middle School

Diplomat Elementary School

Diplomat Middle School

Gulf Elementary School

Heritage Charter Academy of Cape Coral

Ida S Baker High School

Mariner Middle School

Oasis Charter Elementary School (North)

Patriot Elementary School

Pelican Elementary School

Skyline Elementary School

St. Andrews of Cape Coral

Trafalgar Elementary School

Trafalgar Middle School



According to the proposal, the camera will snap a picture and record a video of any driver who goes 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit during school zone hours.

Then, the system will automatically send the driver a ticket, and the base fine will be $250.

"You've got a lot of transplants, a lot of people that aren't used to driving certain ways in different areas, but we still have a lot of families here, a lot of kids so people need to get responsible," said Andersen.

Everyone Line spoke with who lives near Skyline and Trafalgar said the same thing:

"I'm not trying to slow people down below it, but anything that can make them obey it, I agree with," said Andersen.

"I think it's a necessary thing with the speeders that come from here," said Rivera. "A lot of people are not taking school zones seriously."

Fox 4 reached out to the Lee County School District for comment and they said, "The School District supports efforts allowed by state law that protect our students as they arrive and leave school."

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on the city's decision.