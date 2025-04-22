Watch Now
Cape Coral is celebrating Earth Day, with a city-wide cleanup

This week Cape Coral will host events for the community to attend to remove litter, debris, and plant new trees.
The Arbor Day Foundation named the City of Cape Coral a 2023 Verizon Tree Planting recipient in January 2023. The Arbor Day Foundation grant funds the volunteer planting of 60 trees to help recover the tree canopy lost in the storm.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — To celebrate earth day, Cape Coral is kicking off their annual cape coral cleanup initiative on Tuesday.

Cape Coral has a week full of events to enhance the city's beauty this week.

On Wednesday, 250 new trees will be planted at Lake Kennedy community park to improve air quality.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to noon, the city-wide cleanup is happening.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, with designated locations throughout the city.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sands Park in Cape Coral, there will be two events; a tree-planting event for 150 seven-gallon trees and Global Youth Service Day. Kids and their parents are invited to help weed and mulch a butterfly garden and participate in a park litter cleanup.

The goal of this week is to improve the community's environmental quality by removing litter and debris.

Click on the following for more information on Cleanup Day, Tree Planting in Sands Park, or Global Youth Service Day.

