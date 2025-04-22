Cape Coral is celebrating Earth Day, with a city-wide cleanup

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — To celebrate earth day, Cape Coral is kicking off their annual cape coral cleanup initiative on Tuesday.

Cape Coral has a week full of events to enhance the city's beauty this week.

On Wednesday, 250 new trees will be planted at Lake Kennedy community park to improve air quality.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to noon, the city-wide cleanup is happening.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, with designated locations throughout the city.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sands Park in Cape Coral, there will be two events; a tree-planting event for 150 seven-gallon trees and Global Youth Service Day. Kids and their parents are invited to help weed and mulch a butterfly garden and participate in a park litter cleanup.

The goal of this week is to improve the community's environmental quality by removing litter and debris.

