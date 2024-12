CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral Police say they're investigating a home invasion.

Several officers were on the scene and part of SE 5th Pl was closed off late Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning.

UC Breaking Cape Coral Police investigate a home invasion on SE 5th Pl early Wednesday morning

The home is near SE 47th Terrace.

Cape Coral Police say they will update the investigation. We'll let you know as soon as there is new information.