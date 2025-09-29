Cape Coral firefighters say golf cart fire spread to home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral firefighters responded to a home fire in Burnt Store Marina on Monday morning.

The Cape Coral Fire Department said that three people were home at the time of the fire. Luckily, they were all able to get out safely, according to CCFD.

The fire was contained to the garage, though there is smoke damage throughout the home.

The home was red tagged by the building inspector and Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

The fire was accidental and originated from a golf cart in the garage, according to firefighters.