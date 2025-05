CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Everyone is safe after a house fire in Cape Coral on the 3500 block of NW 42nd Lane, according to the fire department.

Firefighters report it happened Tuesday evening, after a vehicle crashed into a home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The driver suffered minor injuries and there was no one in the building as it was a new, unoccupied home, the fire department reported.