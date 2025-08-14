Cape Coral firefighters save one injured in canal crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman was rescued from a submerged vehicle after her car went into a canal in Cape Coral, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Cape Coral firefighters, Cape Coral Police Department, and Lee County Emergency Medical Services responded to reports of a car in a canal in the 200 block of SW 22nd Place on Wednesday evening. They said first responders worked quickly, with firefighters and police officers entering the water to get the victim out of the vehicle.

The woman appeared to have non-life threatening injuries when rescued, CCFD said. She was transferred to Lee County EMS personnel at the scene.

Cape Coral Fire Department divers then conducted an underwater search to ensure there wasn't anyone else in the underwater vehicle. The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating the cause of the incident.