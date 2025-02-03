Cape Coral firefighters rescue trapped dog

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral dog is back with her family, thanks to local firefighters.

The fire department posted onto Facebook that its Truck 2 and Rescue 2 rescued some “Precious” cargo, Saturday.

The dog, named Precious, was trapped on a canal bank. She had been missing for over 24 hours. Neighbors called for help when they heard her barking, and then responders safely pulled Precious out from the thick shrubs and branches.

The department said Precious had a collar on, so firefighters were able to take her home for an emotional reunion with her family.

