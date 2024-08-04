Cape Coral fire station out of commission, surrounded by flooded streets

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department said Fire Station 8 on Nicholas Parkway is out of commission because of flooding.

So, I went by to check it out - the road right next to it, Southwest 1st Street, was completely underwater and cars were driving through nearly 2 feet of water that was up to the top of my rain boots. Watch my report here...

We will let you know when we have more information about this station coming back online as we continue to keep a close eye on flooding in the area.

Cape Coral Flooding video...