Cape Coral fire crews respond to boat fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral firefighters put out a boat fire.

The Lee County Marine Emergency Response Team reports the Cape Coral Fire Department helped with an emergency on Saturday afternoon near Cabbage Key, off Pine Island.

The fire department said the dock master had untied the boat quickly, so it would drift away from the dock. This also prevented it from spreading to other boats.

Everyone from the boat was off at the time, and no one was injured, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Cape Coral's Marine 7 team, with crews from Upper Captiva and Useppa, helped put out the boat fire. The three fire departments extinguished the fire using water and foam.