CAPE CORAL, Fla. — This week, one Southwest Florida family will watch themselves on TV in one of the most popular American game shows: Family Feud.

Johnny and Terry Dinardo live in Cape Coral, and they say nearly a year ago they had the trip of a lifetime to Atlanta to be on the show.

Take a look at the Dinardo's watch party below:

Cape Coral family takes the spotlight on Family Feud: Watch Fox 4 to see how they do

"You have to understand that this is a survey show, so it's not necessarily about your intelligence. It's about what you think other people would say," said Johnny.

They showed Fox 4's Bella Line these photos of their behind-the-scenes experience:

Johnny Dinardo Cape Coral family takes the spotlight on Family Feud: Watch Fox 4 to see how they do



They say, one of their favorite parts was meeting Steve Harvey in person.

"He's just phenomenal!" said Terry. "He makes you feel at home, even though you're a nervous wreck."

Now, back in Southwest Florida, they watched their first episode with friends and tonight they will be back competing against another family for $20,000 and a trip to Barbados.

"They're so excited for us! It's like, 'Oh mom, you're gonna be on TV you're a star," no I'm not, I just got picked, it was my son, it was his idea," said Terry.

An idea, years ago, that turned into a great bonding experience for this New Jersey and Florida family.

"We made a lot of memories within our family, and I think that was probably the main goal of the trip," said Johnny.

To find out how the Dinardo family did, you'll have to follow along on Fox 4 at 7:30 Wednesday night.