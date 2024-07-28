CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Starting Monday, for two weeks, stores around the state will be giving parents a break on some of those essential back-to-school items.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, school supplies like binders; notebooks; pencils; backpacks; books; puzzles; clothing; laptops; shoes’ and much more will receive that break in taxes.

Find a full list here.

This, going along with the current Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday on outdoor supplies until July 31. Watch report below.

Cape Coral families say Florida's back-to-school sales tax break helps ease the financial stress

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line spoke with customers coming in and out of Kohl’s off of Pine Island Road and while some say they have already gotten all of their supplies, others say they make sure to take advantage of this tax break every year.

“I really think it’s important for this area, especially the cost of living down in southwest Florida," said Whitney Copeland, a resident and parent. “I try to get bulk during this tax-free holiday so I don’t have to buy more throughout the school year because, during the school year, there really isn’t anything else that gives us any type of a break."

The Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday will end August 11.