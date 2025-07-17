Cape Coral police say driver hit 101 mph because "he was hungry"

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was arrested after police said he was caught driving more than 100 mph in a 50 mph zone, violating Florida's new "super speeder" law that took effect this month.

Rood Kelly St Leger, 25, was arrested early Thursday morning after a traffic officer spotted his Toyota RAV4 traveling at high speed on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to CCPD.

According to police, the officer initially clocked St Leger driving at 80 mph in the posted 50 mph zone. As the officer attempted to catch up, St Leger allegedly accelerated to 101 mph.

When stopped and questioned about his excessive speed, St Leger told officers it was because he was hungry, according to the police.

St Leger was charged with speeding in excess of 100 mph, a violation of Florida State Statute 316.1922(1b).

Cape Coral Police Dept.

The new law, which took effect July 1, classifies "dangerous excessive speeding" as exceeding the speed limit by 50 mph or more, or driving 100 mph or more in a reckless manner. Violations carry a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.