Cape Coral developers withdraw Redfish Pointe land use application after years of opposition

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral confirmed that developers seeking to build on 300 acres of vacant land known as Redfish Pointe have withdrawn their future land use amendment application.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with people at Rotary Park about the development:

The development group had planned to convert 100 acres of the Cape Coral property into shopping centers, a hotel and homes. However, environmental advocates and neighbors have fought the proposal since 2021.

"It's tremendous news for the residents of Cape Coral, and for, you know, Rotary Park and the wildlife that call this place home," Paul Bonasia said.

Bonasia, who leads Protect Our Wetlands Cape Coral, discovered the development plans in 2021 and has organized opposition efforts for years. Despite the withdrawal, he said the fight continues with a new focus.

"Our mission is that we want the land purchase for conservation, so now our focus is going to be changing to make sure that happens," Bonasia said.

Michele Mold with Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife supports keeping the area undeveloped.

"It's the big green space that needs to stay," Mold said. "People bought their houses around here because of the green space, it also helped during Hurricane Ian."

Many visitors at nearby Rotary Park agree with conservation efforts, though some people have mixed feelings about halting development in the rapidly growing city.

Mark Griffin, who lives in Cape Coral, said he supports environmental protection but recognizes the need for development as the area grows.

"I definitely support environmental causes, and I hate to see everything get pushed out wildlife wise. But at the same time, I look forward to another place, kind of like down at rum runners," Griffin said.

The developers' representative did not respond to requests for comment.

