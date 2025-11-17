Cape Coral crash victim identified as Ida Baker High School biology teacher

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has identified the woman killed in a crash on Pine Island Road. Lee County School District records show she worked at Ida Baker High School.

Police said 37-year-old Alexandra Ashby crashed into a utility pole just west of Southwest 19th Avenue on Nov. 13.

Ida Baker High School Principal Jami Covert sent an email on Friday morning about a teacher passing away in a car crash.

The district website said Ashby taught biology at the school.

Police tell Fox 4 drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

We reached out to Ashby's family who said they do not want to comment at this time.