Cape Coral City Manager gives update on city's cleanup efforts after Hurricane Milton

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Public Works crews in Cape Coral woke up bright and early Saturday to remove debris from streets, parking lots, and other parts of the city.

City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn said vegetation debris is the biggest thing he's noticed from Hurricane Milton.

He told FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott the storm surge wasn't what the city expected.

Cape Coral City Manager gives update on hurricane cleanup efforts

Staff said the goal is to get Cape Coral back to where it was pre-storm.

"We're hoping to have all the city down here in the CRA cleaned up and restored by the end of the day today," Ilczyszyn said. "All the parking lots and roads, and then we're going to go and focus on some other areas of the city. You know, just making sure the medians are picked up. We're hoping to have that done by the end of the week."

The city manager encourages the public to be patient as workers continue to clean up after the storm.

