Cape Coral City Council to talk about Seven Islands project

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council is expected to discuss the Seven Islands project on Wednesday, with a vote scheduled on whether to remove the cap on commercial space for the waterfront development.

Hear what neighbors and the developers told Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line about the project:

Seven Islands project to be discussed at council meeting

The project, planned for islands off Old Burnt Store Road, would include a marina, hotel, condos and waterfront restaurants. Many homeowners say they're eager to see the commercial development move forward.

"That will bring sort of that feel like neighborhood feel to kind of walk to a restaurant or just bike to a restaurant, something we don't have here," Kevin Black said.

Black, president of the Northwest Neighborhood Association, says the project can't come soon enough.

"When I came here in 2019 our realtor talked about Seven Islands is going to be built, and here we are 2025 and and still waiting. But that's just part of the process here, and we have to work through the process," Black said.

Sarah Flynn with the Gulf Gateway Resort Marina Village team says Wednesday's vote will help move the project forward.

"One of the seven is being dedicated to the community, and it's going to include a community center, a restaurant on the water, a splash pad, a kayak launch," Flynn said.

However, some residents have concerns about whether the area's infrastructure is ready for the development.

"If you look down around Pine Island Road and Burnt Store Road, there's not the infrastructure to support that," said one homeowner near the development.

Flynn says the development team doesn't have a timeline for when they will break ground yet.

"We cannot wait to open restaurants and bars and shops and for them to come and experience," Flynn said.

