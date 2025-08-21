CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City Council formally approved a development agreement Wednesday for the Cape Coral Grove project — a 131-acre town center development located off Pine Island Road between Chiquita Boulevard and Burnt Store Road.

FOX 4's Bella Line gives us a look at the future Cape Coral Grove project:

Cape Coral City Council approves 131-acre Cape Coral Grove mixed-use development project

The mixed-use project will feature residential units, commercial space, office buildings and hotel space.

"Our collaboration on Cape Coral Grove will create new opportunities and offer local residents convenient access to vital retail services right in the heart of their community," the developers said.

Fox 4 will continue to follow the project's development and provide updates as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.