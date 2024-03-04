Cape Coral celebrates PRIDE this weekend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s 6th Annual PRIDE celebration started Saturday afternoon.

The festivities began at 3p.m. with food trucks, beer tents, and a vendor village followed by PRIDE Cape Coral Parade at 4p.m. Later, live music filled the streets on SE 47th Terrace between SE 9th Place and SE 11th Place.

During the celebration, protesters showed up, so people got rainbow umbrellas to cover the messages against the festival.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate PRIDE and also feel loved which is the mission of nonprofit Free Mom Hugs.

The group gives hugs to anyone who wants to feel loved and accepted.

Becky Mallison volunteers with the group.

She said, “Pride is really important here in Cape Coral and also across the state of Florida right now because the LGBTQ community really needs to feel loved and supported and valued at this time in our country."

Sunday’s PRIDE activities require a ticket for a drag brunch. The headliner features Kylie Sonique Love. She won season 6 on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Local entertainers will also make an appearance.

