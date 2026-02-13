Cape Coral boy's BMX dream takes flight with World Championship qualification

CAPE CORAL, Fla — An 8-year-old Cape Coral boy has qualified for the UCI BMX World Championship in Australia, achieving his dream right at his home track.

Fox 4's Bella Line gives us a look into some of Sawyer Murphree's training:

Sawyer Murphree started riding bikes when he was just 2 years old, and his dedication has paid off in a big way. In January, he qualified for the world championship at the Cape Coral BMX park where he trains regularly.

"I'm going to Australia, and it's hard because I had to qualify and get to go there, and then I'm gonna try to make the main and get through all the rounds," Sawyer said.

The qualification was an emotional moment for his family, according to his mother Sydney Murphree.

"When he crossed the finish line that last round, we knew he had earned enough points to qualify. It was an emotional moment for me, for his father, his grandparents came to watch, and it was just really something that was, you know, exciting. He was overwhelmed with joy," Sydney said.

Sawyer's training regimen is intense for someone his age. He works out at the gym daily and travels to Myakka City to work with his coach.

"I basically train like every day. I go to the gym, and sometimes I go to Myakka City for, to see my coach," Sawyer said.

The family is now seeking community support to help cover the costs associated with competing at the world level. Click here for the GoFundMe.

"Entry fees are expensive. Jerseys are expensive. The cost to continue his training at this level, to get him to where he needs to be to compete at a world level, you know? So, we're just really looking for that support to help him get there, you know, he's worked so hard," Sydney said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.