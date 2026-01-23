Cape Coral beloved breakfast spot is for sale

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Annie's Restaurant has served Cape Coral for nearly 40 years. Now, the iconic restaurant is back up for sale.

Bubba DeMuro has owned it for seven years and has made the difficult decision to sell the beloved breakfast spot, citing personal reasons for stepping away from the business.

"When people think of breakfast in Cape Coral, like Annie's is probably the first thing to come to mind," DeMuro said.

The decision wasn't easy for DeMuro.

"This is probably one of the hardest decisions I've had to make, but I know it's the right one," DeMuro said.

DeMuro explained that he wants to spend more time with his girlfriend, who faces serious health challenges.

"I want to spend some more time my girlfriend, she, she was diagnosed 11 years ago with a very aggressive form of brain cancer," DeMuro said.

As DeMuro prepares to step away from the restaurant, he hopes the next owner will maintain Annie's legacy in the community.

"I'm just hoping that the next person that purchases the restaurant will carry on the tradition and put their own twist on things and keep it as a staple in Cape Coral," DeMuro said.

The restaurant remains open seven days a week, continuing to serve its popular pancakes and corned beef while the sale process moves forward.

