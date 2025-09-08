Cape Coral bans some commercial truck parking on public streets starting Oct. 1

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral business owners and delivery drivers, take note — your commercial truck could soon earn you a ticket just for where you park it.

A new city ordinance bans commercial trucks and trailers from parking on public streets, with violators facing a $100 fine per offense — and up to $250 if the vehicle is in a handicap spot. The rule goes into effect Oct. 1, giving businesses less than a month to adapt.

Under the new regulations, commercial vehicles and trailers can no longer be parked in the public right‑of‑way, with a few exceptions:



Service visits (such as landscapers, movers, or repair crews) get up to 2 hours per client on a public street.

Construction projects with an approved management plan are exempt.

Emergencies, such as a breakdown, allow parking for 24 hours.

The goal, according to the city’s social media posts, is to prevent long‑term storage of commercial vehicles, ease congestion, and improve safety on Cape Coral streets.

When Frank and Sons Moving & Storage owner Joe Balart rolled into a North Cape Coral neighborhood for a client, he had no idea the new law was coming. While he doesn’t expect trouble with residential moves, Balart worries about the impact on commercial jobs.

“That could affect our drivers,” Balart said. “We have to keep all our guys’ driving records completely clean — no speeding tickets, no parking tickets. If not, our insurance rates go up.”

For companies with fleets of box trucks, trailers, or service vans, the ordinance could mean changing where and how they stage vehicles between jobs — or risk racking up costly fines.

Cape Coral leaders say the measure is about keeping streets clear and safe. But for some businesses, it may be an expensive adjustment.

Fox 4 reached out to the city to find out how they plan on enforcing the new ordinance, but did not hear back.

