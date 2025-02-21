Cape Coral American Legion to host breakfast for veteran suicide prevention

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's American Legion Post 90 will host its annual breakfast to help prevent veteran suicide this Sunday.

American Legion rider Laurene Allen-Flower says the money will go towards Project Vet Relief, a suicide prevention initiative.

Take a look at the Florida Faces of the Fallen Heroes Wall:

Allen-Flower says the event will also have a Florida Faces of the Fallen Heroes Wall, which shows pictures of men and women who have served our country.

“When you see the faces it means much more than just hearing about it. I am hoping that we will see some of the families and they can write little terms of endearment, it's powerful," said Allen-Flower.

Allen-Flower tells Fox 4 they had more than 200 people in attendance last year, and this year they are hoping to break that record.

The event is this Sunday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The American Legion Post 90's Facebook says plates are $12.