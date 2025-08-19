CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's city manager wants to put up what would be the tallest flag in Florida at Bernice Braden Park, but the $500,000 project is seeking funding from donations rather than city tax dollars.

FOX 4's Bella Line speaks with homeowners and the City Manager about the proposal:

Cape Coral aims for sky-high patriotism with Florida's tallest flag proposal

City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn, a Navy veteran, has proposed a 250-foot flagpole that would display an American flag the size of the average single-family plot in the city.

"Being a part of Cape Coral, I see that us honoring and supporting our veterans as well as the freedoms of America is a part of our fabric," Ilczyszyn said.

The ambitious project aims to be completed by next year to coincide with America's 250th birthday celebration.

Some locals have expressed support for the patriotic display.

"We would be honored to have an American flag that everyone can see, I mean we're in the USA, this is where we want the flag to be noticed," said Roy Johnson, a South Cape homeowner.

However, not all community members are enthusiastic about the proposal.

"I think there's other priorities besides a flag," said Bill Seaman, another South Cape homeowner. "The people on the road have enough to look at besides a flag."

Ilczyszyn emphasized that the project won't impact the city budget.

"It is not in the city manager's proposed budget. The council is not funding it. I wanted to bring the discussion back to the community," Ilczyszyn said.

The city manager hopes to fund the project through donations from local nonprofits and citizens.

If completed as planned, the flag would be visible by car, boat, or plane, creating a landmark for the city.

