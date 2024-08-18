Watch Now
CAPE COMMUTE: Cape Coral resurfacing and milling project set to start this week


CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral commuters should be prepared for some potential delays beginning this week.

The City of Cape Coral says the preliminary milling and resurfacing work starts Monday for the Major Roads contract.

They say the initial phase will have 24-hour lane closures along Cape Coral Parkway with the lanes changing daily.

The city says starting August 28th, milling and resurfacing will start on El Dorado Parkway West, Sands Boulevard, Agualinda Boulevard, and a big part of Cape Coral Parkway.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on changing road conditions and closures.

