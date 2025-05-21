Cape City Council will vote on 40% irrigation rate hike amid resident concerns

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral homeowners may soon see an increase in their irrigation rates, as the city council considers a proposal that would raise rates by 40%. This comes after an 11% utilities increase was approved in 2024.

Some neighbors told Fox 4's Bella Line the cost of living here was already too high before these proposed increases.

According to the city council agenda, it would raise the flat rate for irrigation water by nearly $4, bringing the monthly cost to $13.40.

The city says the increase would help pay for a Charlotte County reservoir purchased last October for infrastructure support.

"Did they not have a comprehensive plan when this was done? Are they trying to fix things piecemeal?" Renee Ranere said. "$4 is $4 is $4, we have finite resources."

Some people are concerned about the cumulative effect of rate increases, as the city council approved an 11% utilities increase each year for the next three years in 2024.

"I'm hoping that they will consider maybe slowing down the progress a little bit around here instead of keep increasing all these rates. I mean, it's got to stop somewhere," Mary Ravas said.

The financial pressure has some people considering leaving Cape Coral altogether.

"Unless you work a job that has overtime available. We're all on a fixed income. I plan my meals for the week to be fiscally responsible, and I think the city needs to be fiscally responsible," Ranere said.

