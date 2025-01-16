Cape City Council moves forward with Jaycee Park redevelopment contract, approves new stakeholders group

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral City Council made a big decision about the future of Jaycee Park and other city parks. At Wednesday’s meeting they discussed potential contract changes and future design plans.

Council voted to move forward with the existing contract for Jaycee Park’s redevelopment. But, some at the meeting raised concerns about accessibility, parking, and a proposed bandshell - they believe it will cause more problems than it solves.

“I’m here to tell you not to put that bandshell in. You’re going to have a thousand motorcycles come down for bike night and there’s only one street in and one street out,” said a Cape Coral resident.

For years, Fox 4 has covered how some people have fought the parks redevelopment - starting petitions and speaking out at meetings to keep Jaycee Park the same.

However, Mayor John Gunter reaffirmed that while residents’ input is heard, council’s decisions are not about appeasing campaign promises but about doing what’s best for the city.

Despite the pushback, council made it clear: the current contract stays in place. But, they also approved a new stakeholders group to oversee park enhancements citywide.

“What we do with the stakeholder group is when we have an item that needs input from stakeholders we meet to discuss it,” said Cape Coral’s City Manager.

The group will consists of a merged selection of citizens and existing members of the Parks and Rec Advisory Group. With the contract remaining unchanged, those “items” will be any “enhancements” like extra lighting and beautification efforts.

The City Manager said the group will review proposals before they reach the council.