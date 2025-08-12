Burnt Store Boat Ramp closing for three days due to resurfacing project

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Burnt Store Boat Ramp in Cape Coral will be closed for three days next week as crews complete an asphalt resurfacing project.

The ramp, at 230 Burnt Store Road South, will be closed from Wednesday, August 13, through Friday, August 15, 2025. The city can expect the ramp to reopen Saturday, August 16.

During the closure, boaters are encouraged to use three alternative city-owned boat ramps:

The BMX Boat Ramp at 1509 SW 7th Court offers a double boat launching ramp with access to an extensive freshwater canal system south of Pine Island Road. The facility also includes restrooms.



Horton Park Boat Ramp at 2628 SE 26 Place provides access to the Caloosahatchee River and the Gulf of Mexico, with ample parking and facilities.



Rosen Park Boat Ramp at 2414 SE 15 Terrace features multiple ramps, trailer parking, and restrooms.



For a complete list of all City Parks & Recreation Facilities, you can visit CapeParks.com.