BREAKING: Police say shots fired in Cape Coral neighborhood in barricade situation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Shots were flying as the Cape Coral Police SWAT team surrounded a barricaded home Saturday afternoon.

SWAT officers surrounded the home where a person barricaded themselves near the intersection of SW 54th Ter and SW 26th Ct.

"On June 21, 2025, at approximately 12:12 p.m., officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at a residence in Cape Coral.



The suspect had barricaded herself in a room within the home and began firing live rounds.



The department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene. There is no threat to the area. The investigation is still ongoing." -Cape Coral Police Department

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened as the nearly four hour situation concluded.

Fox 4 captured images of CCPD SWAT officers surrounding the home.

Police say one person was inside the home at this time with no explanation why they barricaded themselves inside.

Police confirmed the person inside the home fired their gun.

However, it is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.