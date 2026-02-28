Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityCape Coral

Actions

BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire burning in Cape Coral

The Florida Forest Service says it's burning in the Yellow Creek Preserve
Yellow Creek Fire
Fox 4
Fire burning in the Yellow Creek Preserve in Cape Coral on Saturday
Yellow Creek Fire
Posted
and last updated

Update Saturday 1:48pm
The Florida Forest Service says the fire is now 14 acres and 20% contained.

Update Saturday 1:00pm
The Cape Coral Police Department says it has closed down Del Prado Blvd. from Kismet Parkway to the Coral Lakes community.

Original Story
A four acre brush fire was burning in the Yellow Creek Preserve Saturday afternoon in Cape Coral.

Click to see video of the smoke that poured over Del Prado Blvd.

Cape Coral Brush Fire

A huge plume of smoke could be seen over Del Prado Blvd. near Kismet Parkway.

Yellow Creek Fire

Click here to see the smoke from a different angle:

Yellow Creek Fire

The Cape Coral Fire Department says it's working with Florida Forest Service to put the fire out.

Yellow Creek Preserve is near several subdivisions, but the forest service says there have been no evacuations.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Bella Line