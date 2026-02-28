BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire burning in Cape Coral

Update Saturday 1:48pm

The Florida Forest Service says the fire is now 14 acres and 20% contained.

Update Saturday 1:00pm

The Cape Coral Police Department says it has closed down Del Prado Blvd. from Kismet Parkway to the Coral Lakes community.

Original Story

A four acre brush fire was burning in the Yellow Creek Preserve Saturday afternoon in Cape Coral.

Click to see video of the smoke that poured over Del Prado Blvd.

Cape Coral Brush Fire

A huge plume of smoke could be seen over Del Prado Blvd. near Kismet Parkway.

Fox 4

Click here to see the smoke from a different angle:

Yellow Creek Fire

The Cape Coral Fire Department says it's working with Florida Forest Service to put the fire out.

Yellow Creek Preserve is near several subdivisions, but the forest service says there have been no evacuations.