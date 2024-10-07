BRACING FOR IMPACT: Cape Coral steps up preparations as Hurricane Milton approaches

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The City of Cape Coral says it’s ramping up its prep for Hurricane Milton, and residents are doing the same.

Drills whirred as people put their shutters up across Cape Coral on Monday. Fran Latchouch just moved here from Philadelphia and said he’s still getting used to hurricanes. But, as he finished up his shutters, he said he’s feeling ready.

“We got everything out of the way last week when Helene was here, so we still have a lot left over from that,” said Latouch.

Plus, Latouch said he has some peace of mind knowing he has his storm plan in place.

“We already reserved a spot in Miami, Florida. So, worst case scenario, we’ll hit the road tomorrow morning,” he added. "If they say it’s going to be a direct hit on us I’m not going to hang around."

At a press conference Monday, Cape Coral Mayor, John Gunter stressed the need for storm prep and urged people not to take risks.

“First of all, make sure your residence is secure. Put your storm shutters on. Make sure all the loose debris around the house - your patio furniture - get all that secured,” said Gunter.

City officials recommended using better materials than sandbags - like tape and flood barriers - to secure homes. Public Works Director, Matt Williams, said the city’s infrastructure is ready.

“We have had crews out in the west, south, and east part of town looking at the storm drainage system, making sure it’s clear and ready to handle the storm that’s coming our way,” said Williams.

The city says it’s also lowering weirs to reduce canal flooding, but advises boat owners to move vessels inland for safety. If power goes out, they say fire stations and Cape City Hall will serve as information hubs for residents.

“Just be safe. And if you’re gonna stay, batten down the hatches and do what we gotta do,” said Latouch.